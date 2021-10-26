This story was published in the Oct. 26, 1954, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
JULIAETTA — The Kendrick High School majorettes performed during intermission at the Kendrick-Kamiah football game Friday night in brand new uniforms. The suits, in black and orange, the Tigers’ colors, were designed by Frances Freeman and made by Mrs. Ervin Mabbott. The majorettes are Donna Mabbott, Geneva Groseclose, Rosalea Whittum, Norma Andrews and Karen Nelson.
Juliaetta Briefs
Mrs. Howard Wunderlich and daughter Linda and Sandra Bullock of Orofino, and Bonnie Lekfeldt of Walla Walla visited relatives here Saturday.
Lawrence Wilson of Touchet, Wash., was a Juliaetta visitor over the weekend.
Mrs. Claude Clark of Metaline Falls, Wash., has returned to her home after a week’s visit here with her mother, Mrs. Myrtle Cochran, and other relatives.
The Rev. and Mrs. Val Cloud, and Mr. and Mrs. Al Schaffer of Spokane were recent dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Bennie Weatherby.