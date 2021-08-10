This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1974, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The downstream leg of the twin-dike cofferdam at Lower Granite Lock and Dam has been completed, the Army Corps of Engineers reported yesterday.
The upstream leg had been completed July 16 to close the Snake River at the dam, 32 miles downstream from Lewiston.
With both legs now extending from the north shore to the navigation lock, the corps’ general contractor, Lower Granite Contractors, is pumping water out of the interior portion to prepare for building the earth-fill embankment that will complete the dam.
With the cofferdam closing off the river, all of the water is flowing through openings in the powerhouse called skeleton bays. They are spaces reserved for installation of the fourth, fifth and sixth power-generating units.
The river will remain closed at the dam, river mile 107.5, until the navigation lock begins operating next year.
The reservoir is scheduled to begin filling next winter with the time dependent on river flows. Filling is to be completed by Feb. 15. Under reasonably high flow conditions, filling the reservoir will take only a few days.