These scores were published in the Sept. 28, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE BASEBALL
New York — The New York Americans were given a setback today when Shocker, former New York hurler, shut them out. St. Louis winning 2 to 0. It was the fifth game Shocker has won from New York this season in nine contests twirled against the Yanks. He held New York to five hits. Harper pitched well after the first when Sisler’s home run followed Ellerbe’s triple and accounted for St. Louis’s two runs.
Shocker and Collins; Harper and Schang.
——
Philadelphia — Bush held Philadelphia to four scattered hits and enabled Boston to break even in a double header by winning the second game today 8 to 1. In the opening contest Rommell outpitched Karr and gave the Athletics a 9 to 5 victory. In the first game John Collins made two home runs while C. Walker and Pratt each had one.
Karr and alters; Rommell and Perkins.
Bush and Walters; Sullivan and Myatt.
NATIONAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Chicago — Cincinnati hit Cheeves opportunely behind bases on balls in the first inning for a three run lead, then clinched the game through Rousch’s home run which scored two other men, the visitors winning 8 to 3.
Rixey and Wingo; Cheeves, Stueland and Daly.
——
Boston — Boston and Brooklyn divided spoils today, the former winning the first game 8 to 5 and the visitors the second 8 to 0.
Grimes and Miller; Fillingim and Growdy
Mitchell and Taylor; Braxton, Morgan and O’Neill.
Powell made three triples and a single in the opening game. In the second game, with Schmandt on second and Janvrin on first, Taylor lined out to ford, who touched second and threw to Hoike, completing a triple play.