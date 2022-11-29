Although it is less than a month until Christmas, Lewiston Postmaster Wayne Petrie said yesterday he’d noted little increase in mail volume in recent days.
He said he expects postal business to increase rapidly from Monday on.
Christmas mail this year will set an all-time record, exceeding that handled in the pre-holiday season last year, Petrie predicted.
He reminded residents to mail Christmas cards, letters and packages as early as possible. “We all have a tendency to wait until mid-December before giving our Christmas mailing plans much attention,” he said. “By taking a little extra care with Christmas mailings right now, you’ll avoid disappointing friends and loved ones.”
The postmaster suggested placing an extra label inside packages and transparent tape over the address portion of the outside label to prevent its being defaced in transit.
He also asked that Christmas cards be separated into two bundles, using labels available at the post office which read, “all for local delivery,” and “all for outside of town delivery.”
Gift packages for distant areas should be in the mail by Dec. 10; those for nearby points by Dec. 15, he said.
Waiting lines at the post office during the pre-holiday season are shorter before 10 a.m. and between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., according to the postmaster.
This story was published in the Nov. 29, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
