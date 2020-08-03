Oakland, Cal., Aug. 2. —(AP)— When magicians get together they try to fool each other and the public and they accomplished both tasks here today.
Mayor William McCracken greeted the sleight-of-hand artists when the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians opened its convention, and one of the tricksters promptly pulled a live rabbit out of the mayor’s pocket.
Then Jimmy Muir manager of the hotel where the magicians are meeting, thought he would pull a fast one by trapping seven magicians, including Mrs. Beatrice Houdini, widow of Harry Houdini, master of magic, in an elevator.
Laugh Was on Him
So Muir pulled the switch and the elevator stopped between the third and fourth floors. Muir leaned against a lobby pillar and laughed himself almost hysterical over his joke.
A moment later the laughs froze on his face when the seven magicians, count ‘em, came walking down the stairs. Mrs. Houdini herself had contrived their escape from the elevator by sending William Harkness of Victoria, B. C., escape artist through the elevator trapdoor, enabling him to free them.
