This story was published in the Nov. 2, 1940, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Winchester, Nov. 1. — Tom Madden, Lewiston, tonight addressed workers of the Craig Mountain Lumber company and other voters of Winchester and Lewis county attacking the third term for Roosevelt and espousing the cause of the republican candidate.
Mr. Madden, Nez Perce county republican state committeeman, said in part:
“Are our American methods an issue in this campaign? Do you remember the “must” legislation handed to the congress during the 1933-1936 period, when congress was known as the “yes-man” or “rubber-stamp congress?” Was this an attack on free legislative body? Do you remember the court packing bill which would have given the president immediate power to create in the supreme court a majority of his own choosing? Was not this an attack on a free and independent judiciary? Do you remember the “purge” of 1938, when the president used his power in an attempt to destroy the political careers of those legislators of his own party who would not confirm to the executive will? Was not this an attack on free elections?
Traditions Are Involved
“Are American traditions involved in this campaign? Throughout the 150 years of our government there is the outstanding tradition that no man shall be more than once reelected by the people, that no man shall stand as a candidate for a third term. Yes, that tradition is an issue in this campaign and for the first time in our history a major political party has nominated or rather accepted the self announced nomination of a president for a third term.
“A third term is dangerous because under the two terms of the third term candidate our ideals have suffered. Our methods have undergone damage. Remember the “must” legislation, that is, the direction and control of the legislative body by the executive: remember the attempt to “pack” the supreme court, and thereby render it dominant to his will; remember the “purge” or attempt to destroy the members of congress who did not always yield to the executive dictates. These are sound reasons on which to oppose the third term.
Garner, McNutt, Farley
“The attack on our traditions is another reason why a third term is dangerous. Remember how those who would succeed to the office of president were destroyed, remember Jack Garner, Paul McNutt, Jim Farley, and recall their respective eliminations and why. Remember the Chicago convention of 1940. Remember that here for the first time in our history is the exercised will of man to perpetuate himself in office.
“Another reason I believe a third term for Roosevelt to be dangerous also grows out of the Chicago convention. I refer to Henry Wallace who was dictated as the executive’s choice for vice president, a man whose philosophy is such that he nor his type should never be permitted to seek high political office, a man who says that religion has lost its influence and should be replaced with a government agency.”