Machinery Firm Happy At Out-Of-Town Home

This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1974, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Nez Perce Tractor Co.’s move outside Lewiston’s east city limits beside U.S. Highways 12-95 is one of the best moves it ever made, in the opinion of its principal owners, J, J. Church and his son, John A. Church.
It’s not that the Churches don’t like the city of Lewiston.
Both are active in community affairs and both have homes within the city.
Rather, explained John Church, who is secretary-treasurer of the firm, “It’s because of the machinery. The majority of it takes up two lanes of traffic on Main St.”
The firm still has to take some equipment down Main St. when it services the two counties of Washington, Garfield and Asotin, in its jurisdiction. But the rest of its business is in Idaho, south, east and north of Lewiston and the highway location is advantageous, Church explained.
The firm was founded in 1929 by several north central Idaho men who no longer are with the business. After the middle of 1930, the company was owned by the late Arthur L. Grover and his son-in-law, J. J. Church.
Church, whose nickname is “Junior,” now is president of the firm which has expanded and diversified.
The company now has 58 employes and has become, in a way, a small community on its eight-acre site along the north bank of the Clearwater River. It has its own septic tank and well water systems.
When the firm first moved from its old site at 2nd and C Sts., its fire insurance premiums were horrendous; it had moved outside the boundaries of Lewiston’s municipal fire protection system.
But now the company has its own elaborate overhead sprinkler system and a 74,000 gallon reservoir standing 10 feet deep with water (which some employees have found isn’t bad for swimming after work) and fire insurance rates have dropped dramatically.
In its earliest years, J. J. Church was one of the firm’s four employes and agriculture was its mainstay.
Agricultural equipment still plays a vital — and steady — part in the business, particularly with increased mechanization of farming.
Mechanization in another industry, logging and lumber soon brought a new phase into Nez Perce Tractor’s business. For many years, lumber and logging have provided the major portion of the solid sales and service orders that have kept the company expanding.
Governmental units — including some 18 to 20 highway districts in Nez Perce Tractor’s distribution area — provide some business, with the sale of a motor grader here and another there.
In recent years, major construction — highways, dams, levees — has given Nez Perce Tractor a big boost, particularly because so much of the earth-moving equipment is Caterpillar-built and Nez Perce Tractor is the Caterpillar dealer for the area.
Neither of the Churches, however, consider construction the bread and butter of their business; it’s more like nice thick frosting on the cake.
Nonetheless, they expect their company — and other firms in the Lewiston area — will continue to reap benefits from heavy construction work for at least the next five years.
Peter Kiewit Son’s Co. levee work is nearing an end. But U.S. Highway 12 reconstruction is continuing, bank protection work on the highway between Clarkston and Asotin is beginning, earth is being moved in substantial quantities 32 miles down the Snake River where the north shore embankment is being built at Lower Granite Dam.
And if all goes according to schedule, the first grading contract for a new U.S. Highway 95 on Lewiston Hill should be awarded next year.
All of this takes equipment and lots of it. Meanwhile agriculture and the timber products industry continue to call for new machinery.
The problem now, according to John Church, (who was admitted to the practice of law in Idaho in 1966 but decided to forego this in favor of a business career) is the short supply of equipment.
Two years ago, when the firm had a big inventory, farmers wanted new machinery but had no money to buy it. Then the wheat market boomed.
“Now they all want new machinery and we can’t get it,” said Church. “Our allocations have been cut back. We’re encountering shortages and can’t always supply the tremendously increased demand."