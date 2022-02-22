New York, Feb. 21 —(AP)— Gen. Douglas MacArthur said tonight that he does not support Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s “candidacy for political office” because he doesn’t know how he stands on many issues.
However, he said in a statement, he has “a warm personal friendship for General Eisenhower which springs from long military association.”
The MacArthur statement was made the same day that General Eisenhower’s name was entered in Oregon’s republican presidential primary where MacArthur’s name has been filed. Thus a test of strength between the two generals is assured. Under Oregon law, neither can withdraw his name.
The former far eastern commander said tonight he wanted to make his stand clear because “my attention has been called to erroneous speculation as to my political views caused by misleading headlines, captions and advertisements of an article appearing in the current issue of Newsweek magazine.”
These items, he said, “tend to create the impression that I am favorable to the nomination of General Eisenhower as the republican candidate for the presidency and that I have a personal hatred of President Truman.
“Neither statement has any basis in fact.”
As for Truman, he said, “I have no personal feelings whatsoever with reference to him. My criticisms of the present administration are much more fundamental. They go to the grave issues involving the ideals, stability and security of the nation.”
MacArthur did not deny the article itself.
It said he prefers Sen. Robert A. Taft for the republican nomination but would support Eisenhower or Harold E. Stassen if either defeats Taft for the nomination.
Primary May 16
The filing of Eisenhower’s name in Oregon was authorized by Senator Lodge (R-Mass) in his capacity as national campaign manager of the Eisenhower-for-president organization.
The Oregon primary will be held May 16. The 18 delegates to the GOP national convention to be elected there will be bound to support the winner of the preference contest and to use their best efforts to bring about his nomination.
Lodge’s word apparently was all that was needed to start the Oregon machinery for Eisenhower. A few hours later the general’s name was filed on a petition bearing 1,068 signatures, 68 more than the required 1,000.
Before the March 7 deadline is reached other entries are expected. Petitions are being circulated for Senator Taft, Gov. Warren, Harold Stassen, and Senator Morse.
This story was published in the Feb. 22, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.