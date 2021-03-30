This story was published in the March 30, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
SEATTLE — McDonald’s will take over the Kingdome scoreboard sign above left field when the Marlboro Man rides out of town at the end of the year.
King County and Seattle Mariners officials on Monday announced that McDonald’s has signed a four-year agreement for advertising rights to the sign.
The sign has sported a giant Marlboro cigarette ad since 1976. But the County Council in October passed an ordinance banning tobacco advertising on county property, which includes the Kingdome.