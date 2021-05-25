Lyman Wins Grand Prize In Safety Poster Contest

This story was published in the May 25, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Steve Lyman, a sophomore at Lewiston High School, won the grand prize in the Knights of Pythias highway courtesy and safety poster contest.
The son of the Rev. and Mrs. J. Stanley Lyman, he won over other competitors from both Lewiston and Clarkston high schools. Lyman’s poster will be judged with one other entry from Bonners Ferry and the winning poster will be sent to Stockton, Calif., June 15 for the national contest.
It is done in black ink on white cardboard and shows the silhouette of a man standing in front of a car. The caption reads, “Watch where you’re going before you kill someone.”
Winners at Lewiston High School were Mitchell Blue, a junior, first; Steve Kingsley, a sophomore, second; and Debra Jubert, a junior, third. Clarkston High School winners were Linda Click, a junior, first; Carla Bly, a senior, second, and Shannon Dawson, a senior, third.
Coordinators for the contest were Ernie Harrison, art instructor at Lewiston High School, and Mrs. Mary Garner, English instructor at Clarkston High School.