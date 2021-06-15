Dekalb, Ill., June 14. — The word “hell” in the second article of the apostles’ creed was dropped and the word “hades” substituted in its stead, by the Lutheran Augustana synod, meeting here today in its 65th annual convention.
Hereafter 300,000 members. of the synod, after declaring that Christ was “crucified under Pontius Pilate,” will confess “He descended into hades.”
It was made clear that action of the synod does not imply repudiation of the doctrine of the existence of hell, but relates only to the state of Christ following His crucifixion and death.
The change in confession of faith was made during consideration of the revised liturgy of the church.
Dr. C. E. Lindberg, dean of Augustana theological seminary, Rock Island. Ill., declared “the word hades means realm of the dead, while hell implies a place of punishment. We know that Christ did not descend to such a place.”
The synod refused to adopt a special form of burial service for suicides, unbaptized persons and excommunicated members.
An effort to draw closer to other Lutheran bodies in America was started when the synod adopted a resolution calling on its home mission board to enter into negotiations with other Lutheran home mission boards to avoid waste of money and man-power by the overlapping of work.
This story was published in the June 15, 1924, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.