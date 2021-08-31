This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Students at Clarkston’s Holy Family Catholic School will be met at the lunchroom by a host and hostess from each class today at noon.
Gone will be the cafeteria lineup, the trays, the loading up with big plates of food that, too often, has ended up un-tasted in the garbage cans.
To cut down waste — and also to increase decorum “subtly,” Sister Louise, the principal, said Monday, the students will be seated “family-style” around tables set by the host and hostess of the day. Then the two will bring on the food in serving bowls from which each child will be required to take at least a little, Sister Louise said.
The rule that everything on a child’s plate must be consumed will be enforced “with a little encouragement” from supervising faculty members, she said.
The parochial school enrolled about 160 students in grades one through eight Monday during a half-day session, Sister Louise said. That’s six fewer than the first-day enrollment reported last year.