Lunar Module Set For Landing

This story was published in the July 20, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — The Apollo 11 astronauts tested their moon landing craft in lunar orbit Saturday and found it ready for a rendezvous with history Sunday.
Air Force Col. Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. crawled into the lunar module, nicknamed Eagle, and turned on all its systems for the first time since it was launched from Cape Kennedy four days and 250,000 miles ago.
“Everything looks super,” ground control radioed afterward. “We’re ready to go.”
While commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Collins waited in the command module, Aldrin checked his dozens of gauges and controls in the moon taxi.
Nothing was overlooked, for the landing module must work to perfection if Aldrin and Armstrong are to land on the moon and return safely to earth. The test took more than two hours.
That historic exploration is to begin at 1:42 p.m. EDT when the moon lander undocks. It is to land at 4:14 p.m., with Armstrong stepping on the surface at 2:17 a.m. Monday.
Armstrong and Aldrin reported sighting some mysterious lunar lights in an area where some scientists believe there are volcanoes.
“It seems to have a slight amount of fluorescence to it,” said Armstrong. “The area in the crater is quite bright.”
The crater was Aristarchus, in the northeastern part of the moon’s face.
“That area is definitely brighter than anything else I can see,” said Aldrin. “There doesn’t appear to be any color involved in it.”
The crewmen, two of whom will be the first men to walk the surface of the moon, were pleased and awed by the day’s events.
Of their machine, Armstrong radioed, “It was like perfect. Everything looks okay up here.”
And of their closest look at the beckoning moon, Armstrong said, “The view of the moon is really spectacular. It’s a view well worth the price.” And later he said of the moon’s solar corona or ring of light, “It looks like an eerie sight.”
Collins reported, “The earthshine coming through the window is so bright you can read a book by it.”
“It looks very much like the pictures,” Armstrong said of the lunar surface, “but like the difference between watching a real football game and one on TV, there’s no substitute for actually being there.”
The commander called off the moon features leading to the landing zone, his calm voice reeling off colorful names like Boot Hill, Sidewinder and Diamond Back.
He reported seeing “good sized blocks” of rock in the bottoms of craters and said the moon’s color near the line of light and dark was “an ashen gray.”
“As you get away from it you can see several tans and grays,” he said.
Then the craft sped over the landing site, which was still in the lunar nighttime.
Apollo 11 passed into the shadow of the moon early in the day and then swung behind the moon and out of contact at 10:13 a.m. PDT.
For 34 minutes, ground controllers waited tensely for the spacecraft to reappear from back of the moon.
During the blackout, Armstrong fired the powerful service propulsion rocket six minutes.
Ground observers didn’t know the results of the rocket burn until Apollo 11 flashed around the right side of the moon on schedule, at 10:47 a.m. PDT.
First indication that the rocket firing went as planned came when mission control picked up data signals from the spacecraft precisely on schedule.
The critical rocket burn put Apollo 11 into an orbit ranging from 195 to 70 miles above the moon. A second rocket burst at about 2:38 p.m. PDT was to lower the orbit to about 62 by 75 miles.
From this altitude Armstrong and Aldrin will descend to the moon’s surface.
Less than three hours after burning into the lower orbit, Aldrin was to crawl through a tunnel from the command module into the fragile spacecraft called Eagle that is to ferry two men to the moon’s surface.
Aldrin was to power up the moon lander for the first time since its final check before launch last Wednesday, test the lander’s radio communications and then check the condition of the oxygen and electronic gear. The two hours of tests must prove Eagle ready to challenge the moon.
Apollo 11 plunged into darkness early Saturday and as the moon came between the spacecraft and the sun, Armstrong reported he could pick out features on the lunar surface, then only about 13,000 miles away and growing closer at almost 3,000 miles an hour.
Mission controllers decided during the night to cancel a mid-course correction rocket burn scheduled before the lunar orbit burn.
Canceling the mid-course correction, officials said, advanced the times of the moon landing and walk by about five minutes so that the events will occur earlier than planned. The new times, still subject to shifts, are landing at 1:14 p.m. PDT Sunday and the step to the surface at 11:27 p.m. PDT Monday.