Lunar Module Set For Landing

LAPWAI’S CONTRIBUTION — Bearing a label with the names of its manufacturer and community, a matchbox-sized oscillator similar to this reproduction is representing Lapwai on the moon voyage. The device, which measures time pulses in figuring altitude, balance and velocity, is presently aboard the Apollo 11 lunar module expecting to descent to the moon’s surface. Proudly displaying his contribution is W. H. Ferwalt, principal stockholder of the electronic equipment manufacturing firm.