Lower Granite Reservoir getting old before its time

This story was published in the May 4, 1979, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Lower Granite Reservoir, which won’t celebrate its fifth birthday for another month, already is showing signs of premature aging, Idaho state environmental officials and scientists say.
Plagued by excessive nutrient runoff, sewage effluents and other pollutants, the reservoir is becoming “eutrophied” — choked by millions of microscopic blue-green algae that consume its oxygen and reduce water quality.
If not reversed, the trend could mean a relatively short lifespan for Lower Granite as an aquatic playground for the estimated 104,000 people who visit it each year to swim, boat and fish.
Even more disturbing, according to Edward Tulloch, an Idaho Health and Welfare Department environmental quality specialist at Lewiston, is a potential bacteriological problem in the reservoir that could jeopardize its future suitability for such activities as swimming.
“We’re mildly concerned about the eutrophication process,” Tulloch said Thursday. “We’re more concerned about the bacterial problems we’ve seen. They could become a real problem in the swimming areas.”
On a recently compiled list of 225 Idaho river and stream segments, the Lower Granite reservoir was number 23 in terms of water quality problems, Tulloch said. With the exception of several Coeur d’Alene area streams that serve as repositories for mining runoff, the reservoir has the poorest water quality of any stream segment in the Idaho panhandle.
“It’s going to take quite a bit of vigilance to keep the confluence water quality high enough for body contact recreation,” said University of Idaho professor C. Michael Falter, who recently completed an Army Corps-commissioned study of water quality in the four main stem Snake River dam pools.
Of the four impoundments, he studied, Lower Granite had the lowest water quality as measured by nutrient content and algae concentrations, he said. A colleague who worked with him on the three-year project, UI bacteriologist Al Lingg, said the same was true of the confluence pool in comparing bacterial concentrations.
At the heart of the reservoir’s problems, according to Tulloch, are bacteria and fertilizers entering it from small feeder streams in both the Snake and Clearwater river drainages.
Lindsay, Potlatch and Lapwai creeks on the Clearwater arm and Asotin and Tammany creeks on the Snake River are suspected of loading the confluence pool with organisms from the intestines of warm-blooed animals — cows, horses, sheep and humans — known as fecal coliform bacteria. Their flood waters also carry suspected high levels of nutrients — phosphates and nitrates that act as fertilizers once they come in contact with the pool’s algae colonies, Tulloch explained.
Although no recent fecal coliform monitorings have been made in the pool, studies by Lingg in 1976 and 1977 turned up what the bacteriologist called “disturbingly high” concentrations of coliform bacteria on the Snake River below the Asotin sewage treatment plant and in the Clearwater arm about one-tenth of a mile above the confluence.
During the same period, fecal coliform counts in Lindsay Creek exceeded the state ceiling for water suitable for swimming “by substantial margins,” Tulloch said.
The import of the fecal bacterium’s presence in the pool, the scientists said, is that other organisms, some of them harmful to man, may also be present.
Tulloch hopes to use the findings to push for funding of a five-year cleanup campaign along the confluence drainage. If approved, the state Health and Welfare Department would use the funds to seek reduced agricultural and septic field runoff from the feeder streams and for reduced discharges of pollutants from such point-sources as the Lewiston sewage treatment plant, the Potlatch Corp. and water treatment facilities at Clarkston and Asotin.