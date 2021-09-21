The city council met in adjourned session and transacted a large amount of business. Ordinances were introduced and after the second reading referred to the judiciary committee regulating the rates of the Lewiston Water and Light company and granting to G. W. Thompson a franchise for a system of water works, electric lights and power. The city attorney was instructed to apply to the district court for a dissolution of the injunction prohibiting the taking down of the Raymond House porch on Main street.
A claim was filed by the First National bank against the city for $4,200 as alleged damages to the Vollmer building and property by the change in the Main street grade. In connection with the filing of this claim it is stated that the lowest estimate given by contractors on the cost of raising the building to the present grade is $3,800.
Ernest McCullough was elected city engineer at a salary of $50 per month. The vote stood McCullough 3, Briggs 1. Mr. McCullough is also to perform the duties of building inspector without compensation.
The ordinance regulating the rates of the Lewiston Water and Light company recite that the rates now charged are “unreasonable and unequitable,” and a general reduction of 25 to 40 per cent is made as follows:
“Bakery, $1.50 per month; Barber shop, first chair, $1 per month, for each additional chair, 35 cents per month; Black smith shop, 90 cents per month; boarding house, $2 per month; boarding school, $2.25 per month; drug store, $1.35 per month; family of not more than five persons, $1 per month, for each additional person, 5 cents per month; laundry $2.50 to $4 per month; livery stable, for each horse, 25 cents per month; meat market, $1.75 per month.
; office, where water is used for drinking and lavatory purposes, 60 cents per month; dental offices and lavatory, $1 per month; restaurant, $2 per mouth; saloon, $1.25 per month; store, 50 cents to $1 per month; beer pumps, 50 cents per month; public bath tubs, for first tub, $1.50 per month, for each additional tub $1.20 per month; soda fountain, 75 cents per month; urinals, 40 cents per month; water closets in private residences, 25 cts. per mouth; water closets, private, 50 cents per month; water closets in saloons blocks and public buildings, $1 per month; brewery, hotels and motors at the following meter rates: For the first ten thousand gallons at 20 cents per thousand; for the second ten thousand gallons at 15 cents per thousand; for all over thirty thousand gallons, 10 cents per thousand; and for municipal purposes and for larger quantities than thirty thousand gallons, 10 cents per thousand.”
The ordinance after being read the second time by title was referred to the judiciary committee. A resolution was adopted instructing the city attorney to prepare an ordinance providing for the holding of an election on the question of issuing not less than $90,000 in bonds to provide for a system of water works.
An ordinance was introduced granting to G. W. Thompson a franchise for 25 years for a system of water works, electric lights and power, the rates to be charged subject to the control of the council, but not to be changed more than once every year. Two years are to be given for the completion of the electric light and power features, the time for the beginning of the construction of the water works and its completion to be later designated.
A proviso is made that the city may purchase the plant at any time at its actual value to be determined by appraisers, or if at any time before construction begins municipal ownership is decided upon all contracts shall be turned over to the city providing the city will place water on the Yantis tract of land and carry out such contracts as Thompson may have entered into in connection with the matter. An acceptance of the franchise is to be filed by Mr. Thompson within 30 days.
Hastings, who announced himself as strongly favoring municipal ownership, wanted the question laid over until Monday night that it might be more seriously considered. Culver said the proviso for municipal ownership if desired obviated any unnecessary delay. The ordinance was therefore read the second time by title and was referred to the judiciary committee.
An ordinance was passed providing fine of not less than $5 or more than $10 for defacing or destroying any street signs or numbers. Another ordinance providing for the renaming of the streets as heretofore published in the Tribune, was referred to the judiciary committee.
The city marshal was given authority to employ not to exceed nine additional policemen during the fair at $2.50 per day.
Morris & Kroutinger, having expressed a willingness to sell the city a strip of ground at the corner of Main and Snake River streets, to make the sidewalk the regulation width, for $400, or allow it to remain as it is for $300, the matter was referred to the street committee.
The following bids were opened for caring for the sewers: William Mohl $199.75 a year; Harry Wilson, $15 per month; Jno. Roos, $240 a year or $20 per month. The bids were referred to the sewer committee.
A petition for the opening of the alley in block “B” through to Mulkey street was referred to the street committee.
Warren & Smith petitioned to be allowed to construct a 10-foot square addition in the rear of their saloon, to be covered entirely with corrugated iron, and A. Damas asked to be allowed to substitute a shingle for a corrugated iron roof. Both petitions were allowed with the proviso that Mr. Damas should cover his shingle roof with corrugated iron. Frost voted against the permits and Hastings went on record that he would never again vote for an exception to tho fire limit ordinance.
W. H. Davis asked that his hotel license be reduced as he is now paying on both the Raymond and Gateway houses. The council decided that if he would run the Gateway as an annex to the Raymond House, only one license would be necessary.
A. Damas petitioned that no Chinaman be permitted to occupy any building on Main street, particularly from Fifth street to Snake River avenue, stating that “inasmuch as the council was now fast changing primeval Lewiston to a city of health, wealth, grace and beauty second to none in the northwest, population considered,” such action would be generally appreciated. The petition was referred to the city attorney.
The question of raising the sidewalks to grade on the side streets between Main and “D” streets was brought up by Hastings, who said that cement walks would now have to be laid and that inasmuch as the fight would have to be made the sooner it was done the better. The street committee was instructed to look into the matter and report Monday night, to which time the council adjourned.
Reports of the organization of the fire companies in the First and Fourth districts was reported showing the officers and members to be as follows:
No. 1 — Benjamin Dill, foreman; Charles Lydon, assistant foreman; A. C. Coburn, Clerk; members, Philip Weisgerber, M. Scott, J. Lydon, Walter Addison, Ed. Weisgerber, James Herring, Robert Newell, Ed. Martinson, Albert Benson, Milton Grostein, Charles Miller, Jerry Miller.
No. 4 — L. LeQuime, foreman; George E. Erb, assistant foreman; F. Oliver, clerk; members, Wm. Mohl, M. Mitchell, J. Ponting, Louis King, C. Nelson, J. Robinson, H. Howe, T. Barton, L. Thompson, Jos. Molloy.
