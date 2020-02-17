Look for Llama Open in 1994

RALEIGH, N.C. — A public golf course in Pinehurst, which received national attention last year by using llamas as caddies, is trying to organize a Llama Open in 1994.
The proposed charity golf tournament, still in its early planning stages, would include 60 llamas and a host of celebrities paired with amateur golfers, John Musto, general manager of Talamore at Pinehurst, said Tuesday.
A source said the club is trying to land comedian Bill Murray, star of “Caddyshack,” as the honorary starter and master of ceremonies.
Llama farms across the country already have agreed to ship the animals, which resemble camels, but without humps, to the course for the three-day tourney, Musto said.
About 60,000 llamas are raised by U.S. breeders, he said.
“They travel very, very well,” said Musto.
A pair of llamas from South America have been used about once a week during peak golfing season at the Rees Jones-designed course, opened last year.
The llama caddies, which cost $100 per golfer, are led around the course by handlers. Each llama carries two golf bags.
“They are a social animal. It’s far easier to take out as a pair than one,” Musto said when asked how the animals would react to each other on the golf course. “They are very well-behaved.”
How well-behaved?
While Musto said the two llamas now used are course-trained, 60 may create a slight problem.
“We may have to clean a few spots up,” Musto said. “We do train them to go in certain spots, but llamas that are not familiar with the course — I can’t promise you where they will go.”
This story was published in the Feb. 17, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.