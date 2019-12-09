This story was published in the Dec. 9, 1987, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District officials plan to study the feasibility of building a dam a few miles southeast of Lewiston to bolster the district’s supply of irrigation water.
District Director Gerald Tutcher said the dam could be built in Sweetwater Canyon to catch water from the Craig Mountain Drainage Basin that now is lost into the Clearwater River.
If the dam is built, its reservoir would almost double the district’s supply, of irrigation water and help eliminate the district’s shortage, Tutcher told the other six directors Tuesday evening during their monthly meeting.
Stan French, the district’s assistant manager, estimated the district loses 6,000 acre feet of water each year into the Clearwater River because of a lack of water storage capacity.
“We are talking big bucks,” District Manager Malcolm D. Crawford said of building another dam for upward of $10 million. “We are talking a big project.”
The board agreed with Tutcher that the idea should be studied by district officials by consulting with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, water companies and other agencies.
“It may not be feasible, but it may be a long-term solution to the district’s problems,” Tutcher said. “It would be a shame to lose the district, and 20 years down the line say it was a shame we didn’t build that dam.”