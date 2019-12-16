The Lewiston and Clarkston chapters of the Jaycees organization aren’t about to buck national office orders and admit women members. But most local chapter leaders say it won’t be long before those orders change.
Jaycee chapters throughout the nation have been overturning the rule forbidding women as full-fledged members. The national Jaycee organization, headquartered at Tulsa, Okla., voted last summer against admitting women, but the New York state Jaycees recently gave local chapters the option of admitting women. The Sand Lake, Alaska, chapter has elected a woman as president. But the state Jaycees president then ordered the woman, Lillian Richardet, to list her husband as president. Richardet balked, and filed a complaint against the state president with the office of the Alaska attorney general.
Clarkston Jaycee president Lafe Wilson said he is keeping an open mind on the subject, and predicts women will be allowed full membership in two years, “With women being liberated in a lot of things, it’s different now,” he said. “Women have set their minds to be more positive — and not be brainwashed or verbally abused by men. They’re willing to stand up for what’s right, and that’s what it takes to be a Jaycee.”
Lewiston Jaycee president Gregory Storey agreed that things are changing. Some women are now putting their name on top of their husband’s on the family checkbook, he noted. “That used to be the man’s responsibility,” Storey said. “But no women here have asked to join the Jaycees directly. I suppose it will be a while before women are admitted, unless somebody really makes a point out of it.
“Lewiston has a pretty successful woman police officer in the field, so I imagine anything can happen.”
Storey noted that local chapters could continue operating as Jaycees even if they do admit women. “They could lose their charter,” he said. “But that wouldn’t stop them from doing projects locally. But you can hardly turn it down if the chapter wants it.”
Representatives of the Lewiston and Clarkston Jaycettes, the women’s auxiliary of the Jaycees, said they do not wish to become full-fledged Jaycees. “Our primary function is to assist the Jaycees,” said Carole Sullivan of Lewiston, a regional director for the Idaho Jaycettes.
“We do not want to compete with the Jaycees, we want to help them.”
But Sullivan added that she believes the two organizations will “eventually” become one. The state of Alaska, she noted, has been authorized to admit women members on a trial basis. That experiment apparently does not include women as chapter presidents, she added.
“But if women are allowed membership, they would have to be allowed to hold office one day,” she said.
Wilson said there are several reasons why the national chapter opposes women members. “A lot of guys joined to give them a chance to get out for an evening, plus being constructive to the community,” he said. “And if there were women members, the guys would have to curb their language, which would be great. And one big problem — and this is considered the worst problem — is that single gals could cause a lot of marriage problems.
“There’s a lot of wives involved in the organization, and I’m sure my wife wouldn’t go for a single gal being in the club.”
This story was published in the Dec. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.