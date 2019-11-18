This story was published in the Nov. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Steelhead salmon fishing in the Clearwater river within the city limits of Lewiston is attracting anglers with a yen to land the big boys, according to a report by Art Barnes, and catches are being made just below the dam that are creating keen interest.
Steelheads are now making the fall run up the river to spawn and husky fellows weighing from 15 to 25 pounds are being landed by devotees of the light surf rod casting from the banks of the stream.
Bill Drummond has landed 23 steelheads since the run started. Ole Oleson, retired farmer, and George W. Phillips, veteran railroad conductor who piloted the galloping goose up the Clearwater short line for decades, have likewise landed beautiful fish. Three Spokane anglers were on the river yesterday.
Anglers are using a spinner and red feathered triple hook. Many are casting from the shore while others are using boats. Several Chinook salmon have been reported hooked.