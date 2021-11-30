This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Lewiston business men are receiving numerous inquiries from the wholesale houses with which they deal relative to business conditions in this section. A letter recently received from a St. Louis firm suggested apprehensions for hard times in all sections of the country and the following extracts from the letter in answer to St. Louis firm are suggestive of the view entertained by Lewiston dealers:
”While business conditions are not quite satisfactory we feel that prosperity has not permanently disappeared but is only taking a short vacation.”
“We have the largest grain crop, the harvest fruit yield and more livestock market than ever before in the northwest and before long Europe will be compelled to come to us for the necessities which will insure our farmers good prices for their products.
“The farmer is our customer and he will get the big end of the coin. When the money is placed in his hands he will not bury it but will buy the supplies for the next year and what remains will be placed in our banks.”