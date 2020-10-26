This story was published in the Oct. 26, 1946, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Installation of officers and exhibition of a safety film yesterday afternoon closed the 23rd annual convention of the Idaho Association of Insurance Agents which opened Thursday at the Lewis-Clark hotel.
Among official appointments made yesterday by the board of directors was that of Momer H. Lipps, Lewiston, as state national director. He automatically becomes a member of the regular board. Lipps was convention chairman.
Other board appointments were: Robert Weisel, Moscow, vice president, north; A. V. Larter, Idaho Falls, vice president, southeast; and Wanek Stein, Boise, vice president, southwest.
T. M. Walrath, Orofino, out-going president, also automatically became a member of the board of directors. Three-year term directors are: Weisel, Mrs. Paul Bistline, Pocatello, and V. E. Graves, Caldwell. Two-year directors: Larter, Oscar W. Nelson, Coeur d’Alene, and R. S. Campbell, Boise. One-year members: Robert Dow, Priest River, Art Koster, Idaho Falls, and Stein.
Principal address of the day was made by George W. Haerle, Portland, of the Charles W. Sexton company, and representing the National Association of Insurance Agents. He stressed the need for changes in the Idaho insurance code.
Date of the next convention and the convention city will be decided later.