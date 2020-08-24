Lions Scheduled For Appearance During Roundup

A carnival without that “extra special” feature just ain’t the real thing.
American United Shows, which will appear at Heldorado park, north Lewiston, during the Lewiston roundup, Sept. 5-7, is no exception.
For the added entertainment of patrons, United is presenting lions, a whole cage full, and right on the midway — for free. The big cats will perform under the cracking whip of Capt. Louis Roth, famed trainer.
Capt. Roth for 47 years has been cajoling lions to sit up and growl. He previously was featured as a circus entertainer, and this is his first season with the carnival,
Charles R. Mason, general agent for the show, said United “is now the largest carnival in the west. We have 11 rides, 9 sideshows and 35 concessions.”
Mason revealed that a new show is being brought here for the roundup, featuring acts which have never appeared in the northwest before. The carnival will arrive at Heldorado park and set up operations Sept. 2. It is coming here from the western Idaho state fair at Boise.
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1947, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.