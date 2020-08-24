Lions Scheduled For Appearance During Roundup

SIT UP AND BE NICE — Capt. Louis Roth, a lion tamer for 47 years, has his charges lined up and on their best behavior in this photo. Roth and his big cats will be featured on the midway of the American United shows which will appear here during the Lewiston roundup, Sept. 5-7. The carnival will set up operations at Heldorado park, north Lewiston, Sept. 2.