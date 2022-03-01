ASOTIN — Asotin may soon have a part-time barber if efforts by the Asotin Lions pay off.
Assembled Friday at the Lions Hall at Asotin, members prepared plans to bring a barber to the Lions barber shop on a part-time basis. The Lions have the shop and the equipment, but no barber. In fact, Asotin has no barber at all.
The facilities and equipment would be rented to the selected candidate, who will be expected to set up shop as soon as possible.
The club will conduct a trap-shoot March 16 at 10 a.m. at Wamsley Slough, about five miles up the Snake River from Asotin. Fifty per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Lions eye bank at the University of Washington, Seattle.
Cliff W. Wasem of Clarkston showed a film and gave a lecture on the use of narcotics and hallucinogenic drugs by young people. Five Lions from Moscow and two from Clarkston attended.
This story was published in the March. 1, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.