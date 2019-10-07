This story was published in the Oct. 7, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Miami Fla., Oct. 6. — (AP) — Flying his amphibian plane, symbol of modern civilization, Colonel Charles A. Lindbergh today piloted two archaeologists over hitherto unexplored ruins of the ancient civilization of the Mayas in the Central American wilderness between Belize, British Honduras, and Merida, Yucatan.
Flies With Mrs. Lindbergh.
The flight, according to reports received here by M. J. Rice, local traffic manager for the Pan American Airways, started at 10:15 a.m. and landing was made in Merida at 3:45 p.m. Colonel Lindbergh was accompanied by Dr. Alfred Kidder and Dr. Oliver Ricketson. Carnegie institution scientists, Mrs. Lindbergh, and a copilot. The aerial explorations are sponsored by the Pan-American Airways.
Further trips are planned over Yucatan, Quintana Roo and Chiapas, Mexico, Guatemala, and British Honduras. Cozumel island, off the east coast of Yucatan, and known site of many remains of the Mayan culture, may be made the base for the expedition.
An Advanced Civilization.
The civilization of the Mayas is generally credited by modem scholars as having been the most advanced on the American continents prior to the coming of the white man, even surpassing that of the Aztecs and Incas. Some experts have said the Mayan culture was ahead of the contemporary European civilization of the “dark ages.” The Mayan calendar recently has been declared more accurate than the present western calendar and the fine arts of the Mayas, such as painting, sculpture and architecture, have aroused intense interest and admiration among archaeologists.
Exploration has hitherto been handicapped by the dangerous maze of jungles that isolate the Mayan ruins and Colonel Lindbergh’s flights are in effort to overcome this ruthless grip of the wilderness and discover more secrets of ancient America.
No details of today’s flight were received here, but one radiogram from the expedition to Mr. Rice said “detailed resort tomorrow.”
Received In Yucatan.
Merida, Yucatan, Oct. 6. — Colonel Charles A. Lindbergh and his wife were heartily received here today by local authorities and officials when they flew from Belize, British Honduras, on an archaeological expedition far study of Maya ruins.
The aviator was invited to lunch by Governor Torre Diaz but could not take time from his survey to accept. The party rested here tonight and will return to Belize early tomorrow. Colonel and Mrs. Lindbergh were guests at the home of Colonel Garza Leal, inspector general of police.
Lindbergh declined to give any interview but it appeared that he planned to fly over the famous Maya ruins of Chichen Itza.