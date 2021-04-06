This story was published in the April 6, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
PULLMAN — “Only the fact that mother ended up in the governor’s office at one time prevented the Idaho State Highway Department from building the north-south highway right over the Spalding Mission site,” James T. Babb said Friday night at Washington State University.
Babb, a native of Lewiston and retired librarian at Yale University, New Haven, Conn., deplored the lack of interest by westerners in collecting historical material relating to the early Northwest settlers.
“Great collections should be developed more extensively in the West,” he said. “You will be handicapped by the fact that several of the ablest dealers in western books are still located in the East. I believe there are some historians in this audience. I suggest that too often you may be content merely to use the resources of your library or to complain bitterly about the lack of those resources, yet you are the individuals who should actually be engaged in enlarging them.
“At the beginning of the 20th century,” he continued, “western history was too recent; it had not yet become respectable. Professor Edward G. Bourne, a historian at Yale, pricked the bubble of the legend that Marcus Whitman saved Oregon.
“In my childhood I remember arguments at the dinner table which caused me to worry that my parents were not congenial. Mother was for the sentimental legend that Whitman’s trip east saved Oregon, a legend fostered by amateur historians and militant Protestant church fathers, the type that built up the legend around Sacajawea, the Indian girl with Lewis and Clark.
“To me the most interesting publications of the Northwest are what are called the Lapwai imprints,” he said. “When the Rev. Henry Harmon Spalding located his mission at what is now Spalding, in November, 1836, he set about to import from the Hawaiian Islands a printing press. The press arrived in the fall of 1839. It was the first printing press in the Northwest. It was brought to the mouth of the Columbia, up the Columbia River and then up the Snake River to the junction of the Clearwater River. They set up the press and printed eight little crude booklets in the Nez Perce Indian language. None of the booklets are in the state of Idaho and only two in the Pacific Northwest.”
Babb concluded saying that the famous advice of Horace Greeley, “Go west, young man, go west” will have to be re-reversed for those historians who will write in the future about the West. “For them the advice will be, go east, and more specifically, to New Haven and the Yale University library.”