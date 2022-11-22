Three Lewiston residents played in the University of Idaho symphony orchestra concert last night at Coeur d’Alene. It was the orchestra’s first off-campus concert in 11 years.
Included in the 60-member orchestra were Katrina Streiff, cellist, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Streiff, 114 15th Ave. She is a ninth grade pupil at Lewiston Junior High School and has studied cello for two years with David Whisner, a music instructor at the university.
Mrs. Clyde B. Saltz, 575 Mill Road, and Robert Fahringer, English teacher at Lewiston High School, are also members of the orchestra. Mrs. Saltz plays the viola and Fahringer is a violinist.
Proceeds of the concert went to the Coeur d’Alene High School orchestra to finance its trip to the Northwest music education conference at Seattle next spring.
The orchestra, under the direction of Leroy Bauer, will give a concert tomorrow at the University of Idaho auditorium at 4 p.m.
The concert will feature “Overture to Le Roi d’Ys” by Eduard Lalo; “American Salute,” Morton Gould; Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto with Steven Romanio as soloist; Introduction to Act III and the Processional to Meistersingers by Richard Wagner; and the first movement of Schubert’s Symphony No. 7.
This story was published in the Nov. 22, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.