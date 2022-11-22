Three Lewiston residents played in the University of Idaho symphony orchestra concert last night at Coeur d’Alene. It was the orchestra’s first off-campus concert in 11 years.

Included in the 60-member orchestra were Katrina Streiff, cellist, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Streiff, 114 15th Ave. She is a ninth grade pupil at Lewiston Junior High School and has studied cello for two years with David Whisner, a music instructor at the university.

