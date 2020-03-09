This story was published in the March 9, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Douglas Cruthirds of Lewiston won a rafting package valued at nearly $8,000 that was raffled off by the Hells Canyon Alliance to benefit its legal defense fund. Cruthirds works for Potlatch Corp. at Lewiston.
The drawing for the raft took place during the Sport & Recreation Show last weekend at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds and was sponsored by the Hells Canyon Boat Club.
Richard Sherwin, vice president of the Alliance, estimated the raffle raised $1,500 for the group’s fund to fight a proposed U.S. Forest Service management plan for Hells Canyon.
The show was a success for the alliance, Sherwin said, because officials of both River Access for Tomorrow and the Northwest Powerboat Association appeared in the alliance booth to dispute claims that rafters and jetboaters are at odds in the canyon.