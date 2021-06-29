Lewistonian meets Israeli friend

This story was published in the June 29, 1989, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
When two people describe themselves as “old friends,” it’s easy to assume they have met in person more than once.
Not so with Anna Marie Anderson and her Israeli friend, Georgette Qumri.
The two met when Anderson toured the Holy Land in October 1965. Since then, each has married and had children, all the while keeping in touch through letters, pictures and the telephone.
Sunday, the two friends were brought together for only the second time at the Spokane International Airport, and their husbands met for the first time.
“Our families grew together when we were miles apart,” Anderson said Tuesday, as the group sat around a table at a Lewiston restaurant, Country Cookery, which she and her husband own.
The trip was the first journey to the United States for Qumri and her husband, Samir, who are involved in the tourist industry in Israel. The couple first visited California before arriving at Lewiston to spend four days.
But however unfamiliar the nation may be, the Qumris said the climate and some scenery are not so different from their homeland.
“The weather here is similar to Jerusalem,” Samir Qumri said. “And the scenery from the hill... The valley, from the east, looks like the view from Jerusalem to Jericho, through the Jordan valley.”
During the 24 years their friendship has spanned, Anderson and Qumri have been able to exchange gifts through friends of Anderson’s that visited Israel.
For example, when Qumri was expecting her first child, Anderson asked her what she wanted most. Qumri had a penchant at the time for prefolded diapers, so Anderson sent three dozen of them with three ministers who were bound for Jerusalem.
During the couple’s stay at Lewiston, they were able to tour the Potlatch Corp. and tour Hells Canyon by jetboat. Georgette and Samir remarked about the friendly people they had met.
“Here I like it very much — it’s beautiful,” Georgette Qumir said.
Samir added, “We found out in the big city (San Francisco and Los Angeles) that everybody’s rushing and they hardly have time to rest and sit. They are nice people here. They have good hearts.”
The couple wasn’t sure when Georgette and Anderson would have their third visit, but did say they would visit again.
“Many groups come visit the Holy Land. We hope to come back one day,” Georgette said with a smile.