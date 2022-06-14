This story was published in the June 14, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The rumor has in some unauthorized way gone forth that Lewiston would abandon her fourth of July festivities because the enforced entertainment of her watery guests had left her unable to do proper honor to the occasion. There is nothing in such a report. It is true that water in unaccustomed volumes has made itself quite free within the premises of Lewiston, but the unbidden guest has gone and left but little mark of its unwelcome presence. Many will be loth to believe other than that half of Lewiston has been swept away and the remainder laid desolute and irreclaimable. The testimony of eye-witnesses who will come to the fourth of July celebration will largely aid in dispelling any false impression that may exist concerning the extent of the mischief done by the water. In fact, at no other time could Lewiston appear to better advantage than just after the cleansing and purification she has just undergone. If, on the other hand, a timid policy should prevail and the celebration be abandoned, the moral effect would be more damaging than that done by the water. Nearly all the Palouse country wants to be represented at the Lewiston celebration and are planning with that view now. Let us not be discouraged by trifling set backs. Seven years ago, when the city was flooded, there was no thought of throwing up the celebration because of previous high water. On the contrary, additional efforts were put forth to make the observance more notable than usual in Lewiston, and it was earned through to a great and memorable success. Let the same spirit prevail now and show to the world that it takes more than water to dampen the ardor of quench the enthusiasm of Lewiston in a good cause.