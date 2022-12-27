This story was published in the Dec. 27, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 1:48 am
---
Maggi Fuhriman, the resident artist in the Lewiston schools, is teaching students about pottery — literally from the ground up.
Ms. Fuhriman began her stint as resident artist for the district in September. In that role, she has been introducing students to her art specialty, pottery, in all schools in the district.
The 27-year-old potter from Downey, Idaho, has been cuing the kids since the first of the year to the ins and outs of the now-popular craft.
The best place to begin is at the beginning, and working on that premise she has taught her students to mix their own clay.
Using clay she had dug near Orofino, the classes mixed it with another clay mixture and with water. After dredging or kneading the clay, they began to shape their own pieces — pots, planters, and vases.
Some of the articles were meant to be Christmas presents from the students for family and friends, but the last step, the firing, won’t be finished until January, “so they’ll be a little late,” Ms. Fuhriman said.
She calls it a mini-course in clay. “I wanted to make the kids aware of what is available for use in our own area,” she said. “It doesn’t involve a lot of expense.”
Ms. Fuhriman is trying to expose as many children as want it to pottery-making. Beginning in January, she will instruct Lewiston High School students at the Industrial Creative Arts Center. During the instruction, slides and tapes will be made to be used to teach others when she is gone.
Ms. Fuhriman, a native of Downey, attended Utah State University and Idaho State University. She has written a book for 4-H clubs. “Objects in Clay,” and will finish a more advanced version in July.
