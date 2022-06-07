The board of trustees of the Lewiston State Normal School on the call of the president, J. W. Reid, met in Lewiston last Thursday. It was determined by the board to advertise at once for bids for the construction of a building to cost about $30,000 and the architects, Presisse and Zittel, were directed to prepare and furnish the board the specifications and details necessary for the letting of the contract. The building is to be four stories including the basement, — to be built of brick with granite for basement and trimmings and will accommodate from three to four hundred pupils. A design of the building can be seen in the office of the Raymond House. The building will be equipped with the best and modern conveniences and improvements, lighted by electricity and heated by hot water. It is a model of beauty and convenience and will make a grand showing from the city park. The trustees hope to complete the building this year and open the school after Christmas. Resolutions expressive of the sense of regret felt at the death of Hon. J. M. Howe, one of the trustees, were adopted and spread on the minutes. They appear in another column. A resolution requesting the appointment of J. P. Vollmer as Mr. Howe’s successor was unanimously adopted by the board.
This story was published in the June 7, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.