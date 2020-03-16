If you had been a physical education student or coach in the Lewiston school system the last 16½ years, chances are that you used one of nearly 3 million towels which had been washed, dried and neatly stacked by Paul W. Clemens.
Mops, rags and dish towels and athletic practice clothing have also come under Clemens’ duties as district laundryman. Now 65, Clemens has retired.
“When I started on the job,” he recalled yesterday, “I would wash, hang on a line to dry and then fold about 300 towels a day. That wasn’t counting the other items like the mops.
“Now the laundryman handles about 1,600 towels a day with the peak season during football,” he said.
As the number of students has increased in the school system so have the facilities. The district laundry station when Clemens began was located in the basement of the high school. “There was one machine with a 60-towel capacity. The wet towels were hung behind the boilers to dry. It took a load about three hours to dry and sometimes the temperature would reach more than 100 degrees next to the boilers.”
Now, he related, although the laundry room temperature reaches about 95 in the fall and spring it takes but a few minutes in an automatic dryer.
The laundry facilities are in the basement of Booth Hall where they have been since moving from Jenifer Junior High School in 1963. They were moved to Jenifer about 1959, Clemens said.
A bachelor, Clemens came to Lewiston in 1947 to be with his parents who were in ill health. By his own admittance he “just did as little as possible” until 1951 when he went to work part time as a janitor at Whitman Elementary School. The following fall he was assigned laundry duty.
Clemens who lives at 3318 6th St., moved to Lewiston from his job with the Clearwater National Forest Service as a cook, a job he had had since 1937.
Born Feb. 15, 1903, at Hay, Wash., son of John E. and Ellen F. Clemens, he attended rural Rock Springs School until the family moved to Walla Walla in 1912. Four years later the family again moved, this time to Craigmont where the elder Clemens farmed until he moved to Lewiston Orchards in 1942.
Young Clemens struck out on his own in the farming business in 1927 at Mohler, but by 1929 misfortune had struck a double punch and he was broke. When the depression hit and Clemens was struggling like other small American farmers to hold his land, he accidently discharged a rifle while hunting and the shot caused his right arm to be amputated. It took two years and a bout with gaseous gangrene before he was able to work again.
By 1936 he was broke again. “That’s when I went to work for the Forest Service,” he said.
Now that he has retired, Clemens said he planned to take some time and visit his brothers, Howard, of Roseburg, Ore., and John, of Denver, Colo. He also has a sister, Mrs. Doris Gabbert, who lives in Lewiston Orchards.
Wiggling the fingers on his left hand as he popped a chew of tobacco into his mouth, Clemens said he was going to learn how to fish again. With a grin, he added he would also like to hunt, “but with a camera now.”
This story was published in the March 16, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.