R. L. Smith, the well known Palouse druggist, was a visitor in Lewiston yesterday, the guest of his cousin, John T. Ray. Mr. Smith, yesterday afternoon enjoyed a drive, over Lewiston Orchards and the Clarkston district. “I have visited Lewiston before,” he said last evening, “but never inspected the valley in the vicinity. I am surprised by what I saw today. I had no idea Lewiston and Clarkston had such surroundings. Those irrigated districts alone would in time make this place an important commercial center. Lewiston is a much-talked about place now. I frequently meet traveling men in my business and it seems from their conversation that nine-tenths of them believe Lewiston is destined to become one of the really great cities of the northwest. The view they hold is that the construction of the line from Missoula is assured, thus placing Lewiston on the main line of that system and assuring also that a big division point will be established here. The inland road is also coming here, giving the city the benefit of a fine transportation service. The impression has surely developed in all the surrounding country that this point is to witness remarkable progress in the near future, and I am convinced after instigating conditions that such a development is warranted.”
This story was published in the July 12, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.