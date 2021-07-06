This story was published in the July 6, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
The Lewiston City Council will be observing a historic anniversary when it meets at city hall at 7:30 tonight, one day late because of the holiday yesterday.
It was 108 years ago today — a Monday — that Lewiston’s first city council meeting was held. The date was July 6, 1863.
The city was organized in preparation for the arrival July 10, 1863, of William H. Wallace, the first governor of the new established territory of Idaho. Lewiston was the territory’s capital.
At the time the first city council met, one of the pressing problems was the untidy garbage and dead animal situation in the mining camp which had mushroomed out of nowhere at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
One of the pressing problems 108 years later is resolving the garbage problems of a community of some 26,080.