This story was published in the March 9, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Lewiston High senior guard Ryan Baerlocher was selected to the first team of the All-Inland Empire League boys’ basketball team on Wednesday.
Two other Bengals also received all-league recognition: Senior forward Craig Gilchrist was a second-team selection, while senior point guard Jayson Ulrich was honorable mention.
Brian Russell, a senior forward for Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City High, was named the league’s most valuable player.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
MVP — Brian Russell, sr., Lake City.
First team — Ryan Baerlocher, sr., Lewiston; Tim Roberts, sr., Post Falls; Brian Trenholm, sr., Sandpoint; Mike McLean, sr., Post Falls; Dallas Spielman, sr., Sandpoint.
Second team — Craig Gilchrist, sr., Lewiston; Chris Pederson, sr., Coeur d’Alene; Brian Kelly, sr., Lake City; Ryan Edmonds, sr., Post Falls; Darrick Pope, sr., Post Falls.
Honorable mention — Bruce Coppess, Coeur d’Alene; Mike Thompson, jr., Lake City; Jayson Ulrich, sr., Lewiston.
Newcomer — Mike McLean, Post Falls; Jason Hoeribeke, Jr., Coeur d’Alene.
Most Improved — Scott Hoover, Jr., Lake City.