This story was published in the May 25, 1935, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The luxurious North Coast limited of the Northern Pacific was complimented yesterday with a floral gift from the Lewiston Rose society, a large bouquet of roses from the civic rose garden at Main and Tenth streets.
Represented in the bouquet were such varieties as Hoosier beauty, Isobel, Mrs. Henry Morse, talisman, Grus an Aachen, Daily Mail and others, all grown in the open air. Other roses in the train from other cities were all grown in hothouses.