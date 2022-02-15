This story was published in the Feb. 15, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Lewiston and Moscow were rated among the “cleanest” cities in the nation after an undercover morals investigation by agents of the American Social Hygiene association, according to an article in the current issue of Look magazine.
The investigation, conducted without the knowledge of local officials in 221 cities, rated those included as good, fair, poor and bad. Among the 116 classified “good” were Lewiston, Moscow, Boise and Mountain Home in Idaho and Spokane in Washington.
Primarily concerned with prostitution, ASHA investigators tabbed Wallace, Idaho, and Walla Walla, Wash., as “bad,” two of 24 receiving the worst designation. Only four other cities in the 11 western states, Tacoma and Aberdeen in Washington and Great Falls and Helena in Montana, were rated in that classification.
Lewiston Police Chief Robert O. Flood said yesterday the ASHA’s high rating of Lewiston was “a tribute to the city and its residents.”
“It indicates Lewiston is a good place to raise a family, a good place for industry,” he said.
Chief Flood also predicted Lewiston’s freedom from vice conditions would aid in the city’s fight to restore Northern Idaho College of Education.