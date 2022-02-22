Washington’s birthday has a special significance for Clyde Farnham, Lewiston postoffice clerk. Farnham’s great-great-grandfather, Ralph Farnham of Acton, Maine, was the last survivor of General Washington’s Revolutionary war campaigns.
The old patriot, who died in 1861 at the age of 106, enlisted at the age of 18 and marched to Cambridge, where General Washington had made his headquarters. He arrived the day before the battle of Bunker Hill, and he fought in that engagement under the command of General Putnam.
He was with Washington throughout the pursuit by the British through New Jersey and through the hard winter at Valley Forge. He later served under General Gates, and he was standing guard duty when a truce flag was brought from British General Burgoyne.
Invited To Boston
In 1860, then 105 years old, Farnham was invited to attend a reception at Boston for the Prince of Wales. The invitation, signed by Edward Everett, Charles Sumner and some 40 other prominent Boston citizens, read:
“We, being residents of the city of Boston, the scene of our earliest revolutionary struggles, naturally feel a pride in everything that reminds us of the glorious days when our forefathers did battle for freedom.
“That generation has well-nigh passed away. You, in your 105th year, are one of the few connecting links which unites the present generation with that upon which the independence of our country dawned, and the sole survivor of that gallant band who took part in the battle of Bunker Hill.
“We cordially invite you to Boston. We desire to see you — to shake hands with you, and to pay you that respect due alike to your patriarchal age and to the part you took in the struggle which secured our national independence.”
In reply Farnham wrote:
“I received your invitation to visit Boston. I thank you for the honor you do me. When I listed in the American army at 18 years of age, and engaged in the battle of Bunker Hill I did not suppose I should live to be 105 years of age and be asked by so many distinguished men to visit Boston. I do not think I deserve any special credit for the part I took in the revolution.
Remembers Bunker Hill
“I only felt and acted as others. I remember distinctly the time when I listed in May, 1775, and soon after left home for Cambridge. We got to Cambridge the day before the battle of Bunker Hill.
“Oh, that was a dreadful battle! It was the first time I had ever took part in fighting. It was dreadful to take those eight guns from the British and turn them upon them.
“After that I served through three campaigns. I receive every year my pension of $61.66, though I have to pay $4 every year for a lawyer in Portland to get it for me. ... If a kind Providence spares my life and health you may expect to see me in Boston between the first and eighth of October.”
One of Ralph Farnham’s seven children was Elijah Farnham, who was the father of Elijah Bryan Farnham, a veteran of the Civil war.
Elijah Bryan Farnham’s son, George Elijah Farnham, was Clyde Farnham’s father.
This story was published in the Feb. 22, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.