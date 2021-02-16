This poem was published in the Feb. 16, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Moscow, Feb. 15. — The Bengals went down to crushing defeat here tonight while Nelson and Tyrell potted basket after basket to win 39 to 14 for Moscow’s Bears. The score at the end of the first quarter was 15 to 2; half, 21 to 5; third quarter, 31 to 8.
The game was a riot for the local club, the ball being in the Bears’ hands most of the time it wasn’t sliding through the basket.
Lewiston did have hard luck in sinking shots and put up a fair defense against the Moscow floor game. The Bears, meanwhile, were closely checking the visitors. Thomas, substitute Bengal forward, tied with Ward for high Lewiston points.
The largest crowd of the season saw the contest.
The scoring:
Moscow (39) (14) Lewiston
Nelson (16) RF (2) Pafflle
Tyrell (10) LF (0) Rudd
Snook (2) C (0) Bigger
Johnson (6) G (2) McNamee
Wilson (5) G (5) Ward
Substitutions: Lewiston, Thomas (5) for Rudd.
Referee: Buck Hunter.