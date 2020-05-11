Our city takes another step in its increasing influence and importance in northern Idaho business affairs by the recent appointment of F. D. Webb as general agent for the London Guarantee and Accident company for the territory north of Salmon river. Mr. Webb has built up a large casualty insurance business in the local field along with his fire insurance activity and now is enlarging his field of operations and under the new contract becomes the Claim Adjustor as well as general agent. This will of course mean much better service to his local patrons as he will personally make settlements on all claims of casualty claims and drafts in payment of these claims will be issued from his office.
During the few years Mr. Webb has been established in Lewiston he has paid more than $100,000 in claims and this new connection gives added evidence of the confidence the insurance companies have in his ability and fair dealing, and makes Lewiston an insurance center in north Idaho.
This story was published in the May 11, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.