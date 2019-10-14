Lewiston will be host to approximately 100 topnotch golfers of the Inland Empire next Sunday when the annual Lewiston sweepstakes are played at the Lewiston Country club, according to predictions last night by L. L. Whalen, club professional.
“Word has been received that the Spokane delegation will include between 35 and 40 players,” said Spud Whalen. “Delegations are also coming from Walla Walla, Moscow, Pullman, Colfax, and Pomeroy. The majority of the players will arrive Saturday afternoon for preliminary rounds over the Lewiston course and dinner will be served at the clubhouse at 7 o’clock Saturday evening with guests and Lewiston members joining to the mixer.
In More Classes
“The sweepstakes will be 18 holes medal play with contestants divided into three classes and with three prizes awarded to each class. The professionals will play to a group by themselves and the amateurs will be divided. Those with handicaps below 10 will be segregated from those with handicaps above 10.
“Prominent among the professionals who will compete are some of the best known golfers in the west. The entry list already includes Willard Mader of Downriver, Spokane; Roy Moe of the Spokane Country club; Bill Miller of Indian Canyon, Spokane; Norman Smith, Manito, Spokane; Danny Walker, Hayden Lake, Coeur d’Alene; Sid Harmon, Walla Walla and Ray Hall, Pullman.”
This story was published in the Oct. 14, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.