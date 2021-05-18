This story was published in the May 18, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
COLFAX — Lewiston’s Bengals smashed five home runs, three in one inning, as they defeated the Colfax Bulldogs 13-4 and 4-3 in a high school baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Bengals slammed three home runs in the first inning of the opening contest, and hit two more in the sixth inning.
Brian Engle started the Lewiston home run barrage with a solo shot with one out in the first inning. After the second out of the frame, Jim Smith homered to right center, and Steve Munn followed with another solo blast, also to right center.
Colfax tallied a single run in the bottom of the first, and the Bulldogs took the lead, 4-3, on Keith Krueger’s three-run homer in the fourth.
Lewiston then broke loose for nine runs on eight hits in the top of the sixth to win. Karl Klappenbach drove in three runs with a 405-foot home run to center field, and Smith followed Klappenbach’s blow with a solo shot to the same place, his second round tripper of the day. Klappenbach had opened the rally with a single and scored on Munn’s double as the Bengals batted around.
Engle Doubles
Rick Campbell closed out the Bengals scoring in the seventh as he singled and crossed the plate on Engle’s double.
Tim Curtis started Lewiston’s scoring in tho second contest with a walk in the first inning. He stole second and third and raced home when the throw to third was wild and went into left field. Engle kept the rally going with a single and romped home on Smith’s double to left center.
The Bengals added a single run in the third as Curtis tripled to right and scored on Engle’s sacrifice fly to left. Munn singled and scored on Dave Cunningham’s squeeze bunt to end Lewiston’s scoring in the fourth.
Lewiston 300 009 1 — 13 14 4
Colfax 100 300 0 — 4 8 1
MacKinnon and Ray; Vuletich, Herman (6) and Lowe.
———
Lewiston 201 10 — 4 6 0
Colfax 001 02 — 3 4 2
Cananaugh, Rimel (5) and Cunningham; Herman, Downey (5) and Cocking.