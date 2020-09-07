This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
“Fashions change with the seasons and Thursday there is expected to be a decided change of wearing apparel styles in Lewiston,” said L. B. Hill, chairman of the roundup regalia committee, who has set Thursday when citizens of Lewiston shall come to the aid of their party by donning cowboy togs and wearing them until the roundup is over.
“I know how every businessman feels about getting all rigged out in clothes so foreign to his regular routine because I have that self-conscious and guilty feeling that I am reverting to the small boy,” said Mr. Hill last night. “But if everyone would admit it, they get enjoyment out of transforming their personality. Wives can be of assistance in this movement to have their husbands dressed in keeping with the times. The wives could clear up the situation by admitting how much they admire their mates in cowboy togs because there is no doubt that every wife sees a potential arena hero when her mate dons a ten-gallon hat, loud shirt and the rest of the paraphernalia that goes to make the well-dressed in rangeland.
“The same old white shirt, black tie, dark business suit and polished shoes will be laid aside for the more colorful regalia that will give spirit to our town and build up the enthusiasm we need to put the show over on September 24, 25 and 26 in a way that will be a credit to Lewiston. It is only a matter of good business to cooperate with the roundup management in the matter of dressing up the town and the citizens.
“Clerks, boys on delivery trucks, taxi drivers, stenographers, garage mechanics, in fact everyone in the business district except the police will be expected to wear some sort of cowboy insignia. We leave out the police because someone has to keep order and it is likely that the otherwise tame boys around town will go a bit wild in their new togs.”