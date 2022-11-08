This story was published in the Nov. 8, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Clarkston’s Bantams and Lewiston’s Bengals battled to a wet and bruising 13-13 tie in a wide-open game at Adams Field last night in a tight, traditional finale to their 1958 grid seasons.
The tie brought the Bantams the Inland Empire League football championship, their first since 1953, with a 5-0-1 record. Moscow, in second place, closed league play last week with a 5-1-0 mark. The Bengals, defending league champions, were third with a 2-1-3 record.
Highlight of the game was a 91-yard kickoff return by Lewiston’s Larry Covey for a touchdown late in the final period just after Clarkston scored to take a 13-6 lead. Covey took the ball on his own nine-yard line in front of the goalposts, cut to his left and then shot straight along the sideline to go all the way.
The game was decided moments later when Lewiston converted on its second attempt for the extra point and the 13-13 tie.
With the score at 13-12, Covey’s kick for Lewiston’s extra point went wide to the right of the goal posts, but a holding penalty against the Bantams gave the Bengals a second chance to tie the game.
Quarterback Lee Waddington rolled out around his right end for the point to close out the classic in a 13-13 tie.
Clarkston, rated by most fans as a two or three-touchdown favorite, gave up a touchdown to Lewiston in the opening quarter but came back to score on a flat pass from Dan Swain to Jim Witters on a play good for 61 yards and Witters kicked the point for a 7-6 Bantam lead.
The Bantams all but put the, game away with 4½ minutes left in the final period when they drove from mid-field for their second touchdown. Galen Rogers went off right tackle lor the last seven yards. Clarkston’s lead was left at 13-6 when Dick Vigue’s kick for the extra point was blocked and the situation set up for Covey’s kickoff return.
The tie left the Bantams with an undefeated, 7-0-2 season record and Lewiston a 4-3-3 mark for the year. The count in the long, cross-river rivalry which goes back to 1906 now stands at 30 wins for Clarkston, 26 for Lewiston and four ties. Lewiston had won the last three previous encounters.
Starts, Ends In Rain
Last night’s game was played on a wet and slippery field which made play difficult for both teams and resulted in a total of five fumbles. Each team lost two.
Rain, which had held off all day, began to fall early in the evening and continued into the first quarter of play at Adams Field. Although the rain slacked off in mid-game, it resumed at the beginning of the fourth period.
Lewiston was held on its series after receiving the opening kickoff but got the ball back on a fumble recovery by Lewiston’s Bill Woodland on the Bantam 40.
Waddington To Barton
The Bengals needed five plays to move to the Bantam 21 where Waddington dropped back to loop a pass to Dave Barton in the Clarkston end zone. Barton and a Clarkston defensive back both had their hands on the ball but Barton brought it to the ground for Lewiston’s first six points. Covey’s kick for the point was wide to leave the score 6-0, Lewiston.
Clarkston came back strong after the kickoff and broke Jerry Davis up the middle for 72 yards on the game’s longest play from scrimmage. Davis was caught from behind on the Bengal 11-yard line by Ernie Housel.
The line was cracked for a total of four yards by Clarkston in three plays and an incomplete pass ended the Bantam’s first scoring threat.
Gamble Palls
Lewiston moved back to its own 13-yard line before the end of the period and lost the ball to Clarkston there when Covey was stopped on a fourth-down run from punt formation.
Clarkston was stopped cold again for no gain in four plays, a pass and three line smashes. The Bantams took over again after Lewiston moved out to the 25 when Rogers recovered a Waddington fumble and again were held.
The Bantams finally broke through after a Lewiston punt set them back on their own 39-yard line. Swain hit Witters out in the flat at midfield and he scampered down the side to score. Witters’ kick put the Bantams in front, 7-6.
Play continued on even terms through the rest of the half.
Third-period activity was dominated by Lewiston with a long drive from mid-field down to the Clarkston five-yard line where the attack stalled.
The Bantams put on a drive of their own late in the final quarter, moving from their own 45 in five plays for the touchdown by Rogers and a 13-6 lead.
Covey’s play of the day and the successful extra-point for Lewiston threw the game into the 13-13 deadlock moments later.
Neither team was able to move in the remaining four minutes. The game ended with the interception of a Waddington pass by Clarkston’s John Eggerling on the Lewiston 37.
The game was marked by stout defensive play by both teams in the face of vicious running.
Clarkston’s Rogers, a battering fullback, was stopped successfully by the Lewiston line for a net 14 yards in the first half, but he came back to ramble for 85 after the intermission. Lewiston’s top gainer was Fullback Dick Baker with 48 yards.
Lewiston’s entire line played outstanding defensive ball in the first half. Sam Ruden, linebacker, and Robin Yount carried the big defensive load for the Bengals throughout the game.
Clarkston’s defensive play was led by Tackle Bucky Grogan with a lot of help from the rest of the line and Davis and Rogers.
Lewiston Clarkston
First Downs 9 7
Yards Rushing 139 190
Yards Passing 40 61
Yards Lost 58 20
Net Yards 121 231
Passes Attempted 6 6
Passes Completed 3 1
Intercepted By 2 1
Punts-Average 2-30 2-27
Yards Punt Return 7 0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-2
Kickoffs-Average 3-41 3-46
Yards KO Return 125 16
Penalties-Yards 1-15 3-21½
Lewiston 6 0 0 7 — 13
Clarkston 0 7 0 6 — 13
Lewiston scoring: Touchdowns — Barton (21, pass from Waddington), Covey (91, kickoff return), PAT— Waddington (rollout). Clarkston scoring: Touchdowns — Witters (61, pass from Swain), Rogers (7, off tackle), PAT — Witters (kick). Officials — Don Monahan, Harry Russell, Cecil Richards, Robert Burgess.