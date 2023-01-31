Lewiston and Clarkston high school hoopsters were primed today for their impending collision tonight at the NICE gym — the second in a series of four contests between the two schools. Clarkston won the first encounter, 38-32, Jan. 17.
The Bantams will be hosts for tonight’s battle, which is held at NICE because neither Lewiston nor Clarkston gyms have the necessary seating capacity. The teams tangle again Feb. 14 and Feb. 24.
In a preliminary tussle, starting at 7 p.m., the Clarkston B squad will seek to even the score with the Lewiston Bees, who sneaked past the Banties 28-26 in their first meeting. The varsity game will open about 8:15.
Coach Wes Lathen’s Bengals have a long chain of defeats to break to win tonight’s contest. They’ve lost their last four games — to Orofino, Pomeroy, Clarkston and Coeur d’Alene. The last time Lewiston tasted victory was Jan. 7 at Moscow, where the Bengals won, 56-44.
Clarkston has the upper hand statistically — the Bantams have beaten everything in sight, with the exception of the Washington State College freshmen and Pomeroy. Their latest triumph was at the expense of Central Valley — a team which whipped the Bengals, 63-35. Clarkston won, 46-37.
But, as both coaches and most of the fans agree, “You can’t plan on anything when these two schools tangle.”
Lathen put his Bengals through a light hour’s workout last night, brushing up on timing. “Our defense has improved a lot,” he said, “even if the game at Coeur d’Alene didn’t show it. We’ll be in pretty good shape for the Clarkston game.”
Coach Vern Moreman turned his Bantams loose on practicing free throws, checking and cutting around screening players. “We’ve had a little trouble with colds, but all the boys seem to be in good shape now,” he said.
Probable starting lineups:
Varsity:
Lewiston Pos. Clarkston
Nelson F Smith
Powell F Ray Beach
Johnson C Sanford
Flynn G Morgan
Fairley G Roy Beach
B squad:
Webb F Glidden
Ruark or
Barton F Wallace
Crozier C Gribble
Nicholson G Sullivan
Bateman G Davenport
This story was published in the Jan. 31, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.