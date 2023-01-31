Lewiston and Clarkston high school hoopsters were primed today for their impending collision tonight at the NICE gym — the second in a series of four contests between the two schools. Clarkston won the first encounter, 38-32, Jan. 17.

The Bantams will be hosts for tonight’s battle, which is held at NICE because neither Lewiston nor Clarkston gyms have the necessary seating capacity. The teams tangle again Feb. 14 and Feb. 24.

