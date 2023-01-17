Highlighting the week’s basketball activities in the Twin City area is the clash between Lewiston and Clarkston high schools tonight at the Northern Idaho College of Education gymnasium.
Game time for the varsity contest will be 8 p. m., with a B squad preliminary starting at 6:30.
The Clarkston crew has rolled through six straight games undefeated, while the Bengals have lost five of nine contests.
The squads have faced five common opponents. Both teams defeated West Valley, Lewiston by a 40-37 margin and Clarkston by a score of 44-41. Lewiston defeated Lewis & Clark 54-35;
Clarkston won 41-35. Moscow lost to Lewiston 56-44, and to Clarkston, 36-32.
The Bengals lost to John Rogers, 53-44, and to Pomeroy 42-38. Clarkston defeated Rogers, 35-21, and walloped Pomeroy 51-20.
In nine games the Bengals have scored 406 points, averaging 45 points per game. Their opponents have averaged 46 points per game in scoring 413 points. Clarkston has scored 242 points In six games for an average of 40 per game, while the opponents have scored 180 points for an average of 30 per game.
Loggers Appear Friday
Northern Idaho College of Education’s Loggers, still stranded yesterday by heavy snow at Pasco, wall make an appearance Friday and Saturday when they entertain Northwest Nazarene of Nampa.
In the meantime, a pair of charity basketball games have been slated for tomorrow night in the Twin Cities.
Idaho and Washington State freshman basketball teams tangle at NICE gymnasium tomorrow night at 8, with all proceeds going to the Kiwanis club underprivileged children’s fund.
A Rotary club benefit game between the Lewiston Signal Oilers and the Kansas City Stars has been scheduled for tomorrow night at Smith hall at Clarkston — if the Stars can overcome road conditions.
