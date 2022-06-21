This story was published in the June 21, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The game of baseball Sunday afternoon between Moscow and Lewiston was frowned upon by the elements, despite which a large audience, many of whom were ladies, was present and enjoyed an exciting game, which, however, was not completed owing to the rain and Moscow’s unwillingness to finish it out. Dr. Pittwood of Pullman umpired the game and gave universal satisfaction, one of his strong points being a refusal to be bulldozed. The game was called at 1:30 p.m. with Lewiston at the bat. Coburn got first by Larrabee muffing a fly; went to second on a wild-pitch. Black took first on balls. West was thrown out at first by second baseman. Roos made a 2-bagger on which Coburn and Black scored. Lindsay made a hit and Roos scored. Bob Stainton made a 2-bagger, bringing Lindsay home. Newell went out on a fly and Butler struck out, leaving Stainton on third, which he made on a pass ball.
For Moscow, Burnham took first on balls; Larrabee, hit by pitcher, went to first; Hall struck out; Coffman made a base hit and Burnham, who had reached third on error of Newell’s scored on pass ball and Larrabee on Coffman’s hit. G. Mix took first on balls and stole second, as did Coffman third. Lieuallen flew out to short and Shuh struck out, leaving two men on bases and two tallies.
2nd inning. W. Stainton made first by three men wanting the ball, leaving first unprotected. Coburn and Black struck out; Stainton took second on pass ball, where he remained, West having gone out to pitcher.
For Moscow, W. Mix took first on balls but was put out at second. Hinkley made a base hit and stole second. Burnham went out to Bob Stainton on third; Larrabee made a hit and Binkley scored. Hall drove a fly out to center field that Butler gracefully took in.
3rd inning. Roos went out to second base; Lindsay took first by left fielder dropping a fly. Bob Stainton went to first on error of third baseman. Lindsay stole third, where he died, Newell and Butler striking out.
Moscow. Coffman made a hit, took second on wild pitch and third on pass ball. G. Mix went out to pitcher; Lieuallen struck out. Shuh took first on error of second baseman, and Coffman scored. W. Mix made side out by foul fly to third baseman.
4th inning, W. Stainton went out on fly to left fielder. Coburn took first on error, by short stop and stole second. Black and West struck out.
Moscow. Hinkley out to short stop, Burnham struck out and Larrabee went out to short stop.
5th inning. Lewiston seemed to have decided to run the score up in this inning so that should the game be not finished they would still be the victors. Roos got to second by right fielder dropping fly — third on wild pitch and scored on safe hit by Lindsay, who took second on wild pitch. Bob Stainton struck out. Bob Newell made a three-bagger, bringing Lindsay home. The score now stood 6—4 in favor of Lewiston and the Moscow boys proceeded to carry out their determination not to let Lewiston have a game no matter how much entitled they might be to it. As it had been raining from the beginning of the game, they now stopped and demanded new balls, claiming the ones in use were too wet. A courier was dispatched to town and in a few minutes returned with the required balls. A further wait was made to give the rain time to quit which it failed to do and Moscow then positively refused to play longer, even to complete the 5th inning, which would have allowed the score to stand and legalized the game. But the cunning Moscow boys knew they had already virtually lost the game and though they had been playing the entire game in the rain, which was as fair for them as for Lewiston, they stood on their technical rights and thus made the game a draw. General regret was expressed that the weather was not more propitious and the game finished as the two nines are most evenly matched and put up a fine game.
An effort will be made to have another game with the Moscow team in Lewiston on July 4th.