A bigger and faster show is on tap at Nezperce Sept. 26-27-28, when the annual Lewis county fair and rodeo will be staged, J. Glen Miller, president of the show, said last night.
Miller, accompanied by Guy Cash, Pollock, stock contractor and arena director for the Lewis county affair, and his son Junior Cash, who will be announcer, visited Lewiston to attend last night’s chuckwagon feed at Roundup park.
“We have recently finished revamping our chutes, corrals and equipment,” said Miller. “They’re completely rebuilt and we expect to have the fastest show in these parts — outside of the Lewiston roundup, of course.”
Miller recalled last night that he was a “pinch hit” announcer for the first Lewiston roundup in 1935.
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1947, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.