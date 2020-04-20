This story was published in the April 20, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The April Issue of the Highway Magazine contains the following interesting reference to the coining great scenic throughfare for the Pacific northwest, the Lewis-Clark highway:
“When ultimate plans are completed northern Idaho will be crossed and connected with the outside world in Montana and Washington with a modern highway, the Lewis and Clark.
“According to J. D. “Woods, new Idaho highway commissioner, there are 56 miles of uncompleted road within the state of Idaho, which will require approximately $1,800,000 and therefore several years’ time to complete.
“Lolo Pass project oh this route, has been approved and will be built this year at a cost of $50,000. Approximately $75,000 in funds is still unallocated and will, probably be applied on this highway.
“Between Missoula, Montana, and Lewiston, Idaho, as well as along farther west, the Lewis and Clark is stated to become one of the most popular of our spectacular scenic motor roads.”