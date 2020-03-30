This story was published in the March 30, 1899, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Levi Ankeny and wife of Walla Walla, formerly residents of Lewiston, accompanied by Mrs. McArthur of Portland and F. H. Schoonmaker and wife of Plainfield, N. J., arrived on the steamer Spokane yesterday. Mr. Ankeny, since his change of residence from Lewiston, has acquired a vast fortune and for many years has been a prominent citizen of the state of Washington, yet he has always entertained a homelike feeling for the old city. Mrs. Ankeny has not been here for twenty-five years past and she had long desired to visit her old home and friends. Mrs. McArthur is a sister of Mrs. Ankeny. Mr. and Mrs. Schoonmaker are guests of Mr. Ankeny on the present trip.
Mr. Schoonmaker is a distinguished eastern newspaper man and is delivering a series of sixty lectures in the state of Washington on the Chinese empire. He feels confident that the Pacific coast will before many years out rival the Atlantic states in point of population and business, and that the United States having secured the mastery of the Eastern question by controlling the Philippines, the increase of trade with Japan and China will simply be enormous. As a consequence the western states, he says, will be the scene of great industrial activity. His intimate knowledge of the Chinese empire and its people enable him to talk fluently on this interesting question.
Mr. Ankeny and party were serenaded in the Raymond House parlors last evening by Professor Roos. They will visit Lapwai today.